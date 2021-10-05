Contests
3 hospitalized after fire at Anderson Township home

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Officials are investigating after a fire in Anderson Township sent three people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Crews on scene said the fire in the garage started around 6:30 a.m. on Beacon Street.

Three residents were transported to Mercy Anderson for smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to the garage but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

