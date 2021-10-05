Beshear’s proposed essential worker bonus could ease health care worker burnout, doctor says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders want to reward people working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Governor Andy Beshear is asking the General Assembly to use $400 million in federal funding to give bonuses to essential workers.

With many healthcare workers facing burnout, some believe Gov. Beshear’s proposal is the right move.

The governor proposed using $400 million in American Rescue Plan money to reward essential workers. It would pay bonuses to those who have worked through the pandemic dating back to March of 2020. Beshear said essential workers who could qualify include educators, first responders, grocery store employees, factory workers, and medical staff.

Dr. Jim Borders, president of the Lexington Medical Society, says the pandemic has put a lot of strain on health care workers, forcing some to quit.

“They’ve been beleaguered for a long time, and they certainly are under a good deal of stress to remain on the frontlines,” Dr. Borders said. “I think, at first, we were fed along by the adrenaline of the situation and sort of considering it an acute situation that wouldn’t last that long but, here we are now, 18-19 months into it, and a lot of burnout is possible. Sometimes, financial incentives can mitigate some of that burnout.”

Governor Beshear said he would send his proposal to the General Assembly in the coming days. The proposal won’t come up before the General Assembly until the regular session in January.

The question now is how many lawmakers will support the proposal.

State Representative Kim King, R-Harrodsburg, says it sounds like a good idea, but she needs to look at the details.

“My constituents have been saying over the last 18 months, they think it’s best to reward the people that have been working and not the ones that have been unable to work or have chosen not to work over the last 18 months,” Rep. King said.

Beshear said he and state lawmakers would still have to work out the details such as who would qualify for the money and how much they would get.

