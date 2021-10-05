Coveted art murals relocated to new Princeton High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been a long time coming, but the fight to save an iconic mural at the former Princeton High School is now complete.

Six years after the school was demolished, the seven panels now have a new home at the high school in Sharonville thanks to community members who stepped in to help.

The mural was created in 1958 by Carl Zimmerman. That had art dealers contacting Princeton Schools asking to purchase the murals in 2015.

“I said, ‘No, this is Princeton, and this is Cincinnati history,’ so to us they’re invaluable,” Kelli Lobb-Reisen said.

Lobb-Reisen spearheaded the campaign to relocate the mural to the new Princeton High School.

On Tuesday, the artwork was revealed. The seven panels now serve as a backdrop at the school’s amphitheater, which is already getting a lot of use.

The mural is based on Shakespeare’s “Seven Ages of Man.”

It’s one of just two Zimmerman pieces left in Cincinnati.

“I want them to see it and say, ‘You know what? I’ve got a great opportunity here at Princeton to use my mind and education and, if I value it, it will take me faithfully through every phase of my life,’” said Lobb-Reisen.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen Saturday at 11 a.m.

