Driver airlifted to hospital after Dearborn County crash

(WBTV File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - UC Air Care responded to a crash with serious injuries near Manchester on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on state route 48, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

A dump truck driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the road and went into a ditch, authorities say.

The driver suffered serious injuries.

UC Air Care transported the driver to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

FOX19 is at the scene.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

