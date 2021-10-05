Emergency response training scheduled for Tuesday in West Harrison

WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WXIX) - A large-scale emergency response exercise is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5 in West Harrison.

If you see first responders and hear sirens at Whitewater Mills – no need to worry, it is just a drill.

Facility workers and firefighters are practicing their response actions in a simulated emergency.

The purpose of the exercise is to practice crucial skills that keep the region prepared and safe in the event of an emergency or disaster, Hamilton County Emergency Management said.

Setup for the exercise will begin at 6:30 a.m., with the actual exercise to last from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Exercise clean-up should be complete by 1 p.m.

During the exercise, Harrison Brookville Road will be open to traffic, with motorists asked to proceed slowly past the facility.

Signs will be placed indicating that a training exercise is in progress.

