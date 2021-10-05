Friends mourn man shot to death downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friends of Silverio Moody Jr. are mourning him after he was shot and killed early Saturday morning downtown.

Police responded to a person down around 1:10 a.m. at Mehring Way in the shadow of the Brent Spence Bridge.

They found 59-year-old Moody suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends called him “Silver.”

They say he was experiencing homelessness and don’t know why anyone would want to hurt him, calling Moody a “loved” member of the community.

“A special, loving person,” said Brian Garry with Neighborhoods United. “He had no enemies. He met no strangers. Everyone he loved was a friend.”

Police have not given any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

