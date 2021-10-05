Man charged in connection with death of 6-year-old Middletown boy to be sentenced

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the death of a 6-year-old Middletown boy in February will be sentenced on Tuesday.

James Hamilton, 42, pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, endangering children, and gross abuse of a corpse.

He faces up to 19 years in prison.

Brittany Gosney, 29, confessed to killing her son on Feb. 28. She was sentenced to the maximum of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

Hamilton told police Gosney’s three children were “acting up” and she needed to do something about them. Hamilton’s statement matches what Gosney said when she told investigators her boyfriend pressured her to get rid of the kids.

“I told her, ‘either you need to find somewhere to go with you and your disrespectful kids, or I’m leaving,’” Hamilton explained during police interview.

Gosney took the kids to a Preble County park with plans to abandon them. Hamilton told investigators that was something they had done before.

Hutchinson died that night at the park.

“She was supposed to take the kids up there give them a scare tactic,” Hamilton said. “Drop them off for a few minutes, then turn around and go get them because they were all acting up real bad.”

Gosney drove back home, where Hamilton was, with her son’s body and the other two kids.

According to Hamilton, Hutchinson was already dead when Gosney got back.

Hamilton and Gosney have each confessed that they took Hutchinson’s body and dumped him in the Ohio River.

The 6-year-old boy’s body still has not been found.

