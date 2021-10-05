Man sentenced after pleading guilty to decades-old rape cases

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty Monday to charges from four rapes in the 1990s that he was linked with decades later through ancestry websites.

Stoney Brown, 63, appeared in court as a judge sentenced him to 23 years in prison for the crimes, according to court documents.

The 63-year-old was arrested in May of 2020 after DNA evidence linked him to the crimes in the Clifton area, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced last year.

Deters said there were at least four victims, possibly more, three of whom were UC students when the assaults happened.

“I mean, there were other people in the residence when he was doing this,” Deters said. “He would just go in, put a knife to their throats and tell them that he was going to kill them if they made a noise, and he would then sexually assault them.”

Deters said police did not know who Brown was in the 90s, but they had DNA from the crime scenes.

Potential genetic code matches were found using ancestry websites, Deters explained.

The prosecutor called the ancestry websites a “game-changer.”

