New Kids On the Block to kick off ‘The Mixtape Tour’ in Cincy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Kids On The Block announced their The MixTape Tour 2022 will kick off in the Queen City.

The show will also feature Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

“The Mixtape Tour” will be on May 10 at Heritage Bank Center.

The tour will also hit Lexington and 50+ other destinations.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a news release. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at Ticketmaster.com.

