New Kids On the Block to kick off ‘The Mixtape Tour’ in Cincy

New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With 'The MixTape Tour 2022' Featuring Legendary Special Guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Kids On The Block announced their The MixTape Tour 2022 will kick off in the Queen City.

The show will also feature Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

“The Mixtape Tour” will be on May 10 at Heritage Bank Center.

The tour will also hit Lexington and 50+ other destinations.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a news release. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

