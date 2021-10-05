Ohio business owner inspired by fight against cancer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A small business owner who is a fixture at the Charm at the Farm Vintage Market continues to build his apparel line inspired by the fight against cancer.

Dre Peoples started a company called Ohio Hates Cancer five years ago, and part of his mission is to donate 20 percent of his proceeds to cancer research.

Tentatively, part of his profits will go to Childhood Cancer research this year.

Peoples will be at Charm at the Farm in Lebanon Oct. 15-17 and part of his tradition is to ask cancer survivors and fighters to sign their name on his bus.

“It’s so authentic that they’re so surprised I haven’t experienced cancer myself, and that’s just kudos to the community that has been behind me and really taken me under my wing as somebody that has a passion for their fight, their struggle but hasn’t experienced it,” Peoples said.

The designer lives in Franklinton but his storefront is located in Circleville and the idea for the Ohio Hates Cancer Line came from Peoples’ mother-in-law.

“A lot of it has been driven by the cancer community, a lot of the designs. I have a really good supportive community of women and a couple of guys who’ve experienced cancer and they’ve been so gracious to come alongside me and give me ideas,” he said.

Through a partnership with an artist from West Virginia, Peoples recently unveiled a grey tie-dyed shirt particularly designed for breast cancer awareness month.

Part of his schedule also includes stops at Washington Park.

