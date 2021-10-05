Contests
Pedestrian struck, killed in Adams County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in West Union, Adams...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in West Union, Adams County.(WMBF)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was hit by a van and killed while crossing State Route 125 in West Union on Tuesday morning.

David L. Taylor, 74, of West Union, was crossing SR 125 from the north to the south near Grooms Road around 7 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol wrote in a news release.

Troopers say their preliminary investigation indicates a 2003 Chevrolet Express Van that was headed east on SR 125 struck Taylor.

The crash remains under investigation.

