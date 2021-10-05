Photos released of car, driver suspected of hitting motorcyclist in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Photos of the car and driver suspected of hitting a motorcyclist and leaving the crash scene on Sept. 27. were released as Cincinnati police investigate.

Mical Landrum was driving his motorcycle on Ezzard Charles near Winchell Avenue around 5 p.m. when a charcoal gray Toyota Camry ran a red light and hit him, according to police.

The Camry is a late 2000′s to 2012 model with damage to the front passenger wheel and passenger side, CPD said in an update Tuesday.

The car’s passenger wheel is missing the Toyota emblem on the hubcap.

It is possible the license plate is in the back window and not on the car, police noted.

Surveillance video caught the suspected driver getting out of the car near Linn Street before getting back in and driving off.

On Oct. 1, police said the driver is a man between 5′10″ to 6′. (Cincinnati Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the Sept. 27 hit and run is asked to call officers Alyssa Twehues or Bryan Stormes at 513-352-2514.

Landrum was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The day after the crash, his family told FOX19 NOW Landrum was on life support at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

