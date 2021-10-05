Contests
Police investigating after 2 shot, including 13-year-old, in West End

Police say a 13-year-old and 18-year-old were shot.
Police say a 13-year-old and 18-year-old were shot.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a double shooting in the West End Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of West Liberty Street just before midnight.

The victims were both males.

According to police, a 13-year-old was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life threatening injureis.

Police have not given any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

