Tri-State Marine released from brig after demanding ‘accountability’ from military leaders over Afghan response

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Marine from Anderson, Ohio, is being released from confinement after he was locked up in pretrial confinement for making several videos demanding “accountability” for the deaths of 13 U.S. troops in Kabul.

Lt. Colonel Stu Scheller is being released Tuesday as part of an agreement between himself, his defense counsel, the Commanding General and Training Command, according to Marine Corps Training and Education Command Spokesperson Sam Stephenson.

The Marine Corps said no other details would be released at this time.

Lt. Colonel Scheller posted videos of himself last month online criticizing military leadership for its response in Afghanistan.

He was in the brig at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, for violating a gag order, according to the Marine Corps Times.

Scheller’s parents reached out to Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) for help getting their Marine son out of military prison.

“Knowing he is from the district, I had an opportunity... a chance to speak with his family who reached out to me, and you know, I wanted to be a little bit consoling,” Wenstrup said. “I’m still a member of the military. I’m in the Army Reserves and there are certain things you can and can’t say. And you know, as I looked into this, he came out and said things like ‘I know that I’m going to be in trouble for this, but I need to speak up.’”

Northern Kentucky House Representative Thomas Massie also came to the aid of Lt. Colonel Scheller when he and 11 other members of Congress signed a letter calling for an expedited review and his removal from pretrial confinement.

His parents told Laura Ingraham, host of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” that “something inside of our son snapped” when 13 troops died at the Kabul Airport.

Here is part of what Lt. Colonel Scheller said in his videos:

“I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders: I demand accountability. People are upset because their senior leaders let them down and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability and saying, ‘We messed this up.’”

“To recap my position in the fallout of Afghanistan, I demanded accountability of my senior leaders and I stated then that I understood that I might lose my commander seat, my retirement and my family stability. As it has played out, I have in fact, lost all three of those things,” he said in his last video.

“Looking at the organizations that are so dear to me... the military establishment and the political establishment of the American government I was seeing key leaders who weren’t being held accountable and abusing their positions of power at the expense of the everyday American.

“Everything that I’ve fought for is countered to that. The future that my sons are going to grow up in is contingent upon the organization being able to evolve - which only happens through accountability.”

