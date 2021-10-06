2 found dead in Union Township, police say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating Tuesday night after two bodies were found in a car in Withamsville.

Officers found the vehicle in the 400 block of Gleneste Withamsville Road near Shayler Road around 7:17 p.m., according to a Union Township police statement.

The vehicle was off the side of the roadway, police say.

The two people were deceased when officers arrived.

Investigators are still trying to identify the bodies.

No word on whether police suspect foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

