2 found dead in Union Township, police say

Police found two bodies in a car at Gleneste Withamsville Road and Shayler Road.
Police found two bodies in a car at Gleneste Withamsville Road and Shayler Road.(Gray tv)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating Tuesday night after two bodies were found in a car in Withamsville.

Officers found the vehicle in the 400 block of Gleneste Withamsville Road near Shayler Road around 7:17 p.m., according to a Union Township police statement.

The vehicle was off the side of the roadway, police say.

The two people were deceased when officers arrived.

Investigators are still trying to identify the bodies.

No word on whether police suspect foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

