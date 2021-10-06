AAA celebrates 100 years of School Safety Patrol

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - AAA’s School Safety Patrol has been around for 100 years and officials say the program is still critical decades later.

AAA spokesperson Sheryl Parker says the program teaches kids early about traffic safety.

“Safety in and around school zones is more important now than ever before,” said Parker. “There is so much traffic in the morning and afternoon with a lot more parent driving. There’s pedestrian traffic. It’s really good to have these young kids modeling safe behavior.”

