Burrow’s primetime performance earns him AFC Offensive Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) quarterback Joe Burrow earned his first career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4).

On Thursday Night Football, Burrow threw for a pair of touchdowns and 348 yards.

He also set career highs for completion percentage (78.1) and passer rating (132.8) in the Week 4 primetime matchup.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick orchestrated the second half surge to overcome a 14-0 deficit.

Burrow completed 17 of 20 pass attempts for 253 yards in the second half alone. His two touchdown passes also came in the final two quarters.

The Bengals scored on all of their possessions in the second half to win the game, 24-21.

QB1 put on a show in PRIMETIME! @JoeyB has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/sgVFHo5uEm — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 6, 2021

Burrow joins fellow teammates Ja’Marr Chase and Evan McPherson to win weekly awards this season.

Burrow will look to continue his stellar play when one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers brings the Green Bay Packers (3-1) to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

The Week 5 contest between Cincinnati and Green Bay starts at 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.