Caught on camera: Georgia trooper accused of stomping on suspect in Atlanta

By Ashli Lincoln
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WSB) - Activists are outraged about a video showing what appears to be a Georgia State Patrol officer stomping on a man.

The actions captured on a cellphone video have some saying the actions of the trooper were excessive.

“You have someone on the ground already,” Atlanta-area activist Scotty Smart said. “There’s no need to stomp on them.”

Georgia State Patrol said Sunday’s incident started as a traffic stop when a trooper saw 27-year-old Jamarco Lucas driving without a seat belt. He led police on a chase, getting out of the vehicle before the pursuit ended at an apartment complex.

Authorities said the trooper saw a gun fall out of Lucas’ waistband. He deployed his Taser twice, hitting Lucas one time before striking him with his foot and arresting him.

Georgia State Patrol said what appears to be a stomp is what the agency calls a foot strike, and the trooper was unaware if Lucas was still armed.

Authorities also claim Lucas ignored several verbal commands, and troopers are allowed to use physical strength to control a suspect.

Smart disagreed with the use of force by the trooper.

“Stomping on him two or three times looks like an emotional reaction,” he said.

Lucas was charged with multiple traffic violations and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number. He’s currently on probation for a previous assault and has an active warrant in a neighboring county for battery.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

