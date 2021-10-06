Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cleveland family terrorized by 3 men who took their dog at gunpoint

By Harry Boomer
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leatha McIntosh, her baby daughter, and the child’s father, Andre Steele, were confronted at gunpoint in their Cleveland home on Monday.

Dog thieves demanded the 3-year-old red-nosed pitbull named Missy Lynn under threat of killing the family.

They surrendered the dog and are alive to talk about it.

Steele said he was walking Missy Lynn when a man on a bike confronted him and claimed the dog was his.

Dog thieves get away with taking a family's dog
Dog thieves get away with taking a family's dog(900 block of Wheelock Road, Cleveland)

Steele refused to give up his family pet.

The man followed him home and then came back with reinforcements.

Andre Steele said his job is to protect his family.

“Two dudes had guns. Wanted me and her to come outside while my daughter was right there. So, we just gave up the dog because they had the gun pulled out on us. We couldn’t do nothing.”

Leatha McIntosh feared for her life and that of her family’s too.

“I was terrified. It was either give up the dog or all of us get buried. I have to do what I have to do as a mother, give them the d*** dog. I’m not burying my child. I’m not burying him. I’m not burying myself.”

Held up at gunpoint, their dog Missy Lynn taken
Held up at gunpoint, their dog Missy Lynn taken(900 block of Wheelock Road, Cleveland)

The bad guys got away with the dog, but one of them got cut on glass they broke when forced their way into the Wheelock Road apartment, just above the Cleveland Cultural Gardens.

So, at least one of them left bloodstains on the porch and police are using it as DNA evidence to track down the dog thieves.

Call police with any information that could bring these thieves to justice and Missy Lynn home safe.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
A man and woman whose bodies were found in a vehicle in Union Township Tuesday died from...
Police ID shooter, victim in Union Township murder-suicide
2 people found dead on Gleneste Withamsville, police say
2 found dead in Union Township, police say
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
A semi tractor-trailer erupted in flames, shutting down southbound Interstate 75 in Butler...
VIDEO: Explosive semi fire closes I-75

Latest News

A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was shot early Thursday morning. A search for the...
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper shot, suspect on the run
Daniel Baldwin, 62, is suspected of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, after arguing with her over...
‘She pleaded for help’: Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog
US Air Force leader has emotional reunion in Erlanger after 2 years away
WATCH: The emotional reunion of a Tri-State service member and his best good friends
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Woman reports she was attacked by stranger on Mt. Airy Forest trail
Woman, 27, says man attacked her in broad daylight at Mt. Airy Forest