Deaths of 2 in Union Twp under investigation as murder-suicide, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man and woman whose bodies were found in a vehicle in Union Township Tuesday died from gunshot wounds, and the incident remains under investigation as a murder-suicide, police said Wednesday.

Officers found the vehicle in the 400 block of Gleneste Withamsville Road near Shayler Road around 7:17 p.m., according to a Union Township police statement.

The vehicle was off the side of the roadway, police say.

The two people were deceased when officers arrived.

Their identities will be released when next of kin has been notified, police said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

