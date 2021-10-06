Contests
Delhi Middle School teacher facing 15 child porn charges, court docs show

Alan Greeb
Alan Greeb(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Delhi Middle School teacher arrested last week is indicted on 15 child pornography charges, court records show.

Alan Greeb, 47, was taken into custody at the school on Sept. 29 on two child porn-related charges, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The dates of the 15 charges range from Jan. 10 to Sept. 29 of 2021.

Greeb, who is now on administrative leave, teaches band and orchestra, the staff directory shows.

An HCSO spokesperson said last week the charges do not involve any children at Delhi Middle School.

The Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations Section began investigating Greeb’s online activities after receiving multiple tips through its partnership with a national task force, the Internet Crimes Against Children.

Greeb is accused of possessing a picture of a naked 10-year-old girl in which the girl is exposing herself to the camera in a “lascivious manner,” a picture of a naked 8-year-old girl posed with a naked man and a 45-second video of a 10-year-old girl in which the girl performs sexual acts, according to court documents.

Greeb has denied the allegations.

The teacher appeared in court last week and his attorney requested strict house arrest and no contact with anyone under the age of 18 while in court Thursday.

The judge set his bond at $20,000.

