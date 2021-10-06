Franklin police search for suspect after fight inside Frisch’s
WARNING: Video contains graphic images
Published: Oct. 6, 2021
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man they say punched and even tried to choke a woman at a Frisch’s in Franklin.
Brian Harper is the suspect officers are looking for in connection with the Sept. 27 incident, according to police.
Security cameras caught the entire altercation that appears to happen in a back office at the location.
Anyone with information about Harper is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 937-746-2882.
