Franklin police search for suspect after fight inside Frisch’s

WARNING: Video contains graphic images
By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man they say punched and even tried to choke a woman at a Frisch’s in Franklin.

Brian Harper is the suspect officers are looking for in connection with the Sept. 27 incident, according to police.

Security cameras caught the entire altercation that appears to happen in a back office at the location.

Anyone with information about Harper is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 937-746-2882.

