Free at-home COVID test kits available at select library locations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Free at-home COVID-19 test kits are available at select Cincinnati library drive-thru locations.

The libraries recently received a shipment of 12,000 kits to give out.

The tests will be available at Anderson, Covedale, Delhi Township, Downtown Main Library, Groesbeck, Harrison, Reading, and Symmes Township.

Library locations set limits of kits to hand out based on daily availability of kits, to ensure that staff distribute equitably to households across Hamilton County each day.

With the kits being in high demand, you’re asked to check availability before visiting a branch library for pickup.

Drive-thru library locations have varying open hours.

The Cincinnati Public Library says you do not need to present an ID or have a library card to get a test kit.

