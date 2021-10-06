Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Hearings resume on Ohio House anti-vaccine mandate bill

Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ohio House Bill 435 would put limits on employers' ability to mandate the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment.(KKTV)
By Andrew Welsh-Huggins
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hearings have resumed on House Republican legislation that would limit employers’ ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment.

Rep. Dick Stein, a Norwalk Republican, is chairman of the House Commerce and Labor Committee.

[WHAT’S IN THE BILL: HB 435 guts Ohio’s vaccine mandates]

Stein on Wednesday characterized debate over the bill as balancing the right of individuals to refuse the vaccine against companies’ right to mandate it.

Lawmakers are holding additional hearings on the bill this week after a failed effort last week to fast-track a vote.

All major business and health care organizations oppose the legislation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
2 people found dead on Gleneste Withamsville, police say
2 found dead in Union Township, police say
UC head basketball coach
John Brannen refiles lawsuit against University of Cincinnati
Lt. Colonel Stu Scheller was in the brig at Camp Lejeune for violating a gag order, according...
Tri-State Marine released from brig after demanding ‘accountability’ from military leaders over Afghan response
James Hamilton, 42, pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, endangering children, and gross...
Man sentenced for role in 6-year-old Middletown boy’s death

Latest News

Chris Albright
FC Cincinnati introduces new GM Chris Albright
Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher facing 15 child porn charges, court docs show
Joella’s Hot Chicken closes location at The Banks
Joella’s Hot Chicken closes location at The Banks
Operation Pumpkin attracts 30,000 people to Hamilton each year.
Professional sculptors descend on Hamilton for Operation Pumpkin