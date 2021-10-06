Holiday trains returning to Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Duke Energy Holiday Trains will be rolling into the Cincinnati Museum Center again this year to bring some holiday cheer.

Many call it a Winter Wonderland - and it’s celebrating 75 years. The Holiday Junction has been a staple since 1946.

“Year after year, decade after decade, generation after generation the Duke Energy Holiday Trains have delighted families during the holidays,” Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center, said in a news release. “Some people will fall in love with the trains for the first time this year, others for the 75th time, but for everyone, we are delighted to once again stoke the fires and send this beloved holiday tradition along their 1,000 feet of track for past and present generations alike.”

Visitors will be able to flip through 75 years of Duke Energy Holiday Trains history in an interactive storybook with just the wave of their hand.

Brickopolis is also returning, bringing a blizzard of LEGO bricks crafted into scenes from the magical worlds of Disney, Marvel, DC Comics, Harry Potter and more.

The OMNIMAX Theater will offer the classic Rocky Mountain Express that takes viewers on a journey through the Canadian Rockies.

Santa will arrive on Nov. 26.

Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains will be open Nov. 12 through Jan. 3. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Monday with select extended hours.

Tickets are $10 each for adults and children or $5 with the purchase of any other museum experience.

Admission is free for CMC Members.

