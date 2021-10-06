To ‘humanize the badge,’ Cincinnati police host slew of community events

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police were well represented in the community Tuesday night thanks to several National Night Out events.

The Findlay Park installment in Over-the-Rhine featured food on the grill, live music and games for kids.

CPD Officer Chip Todd says the goal is to break down barriers between police and members of the community.

“Sit and learn from one another,” he said. “Sit and learn from each other and create that relationship that’s well needed.”

James Spikes lives in the area. He says he brought his young son to meet police officers to start building a lasting relationship.

“Just that the police, you know, are friendly and they are here to help,” Spikes said. “So, as he gets older and he sees a police officer, not to be afraid.”

For kids like MacKenzie Snell, the event was a way for them to see police outside their normal job description.

“They’re having a good time enjoying themselves and not on a chase with someone who’s speeding on the streets,” he said.

Asked if the event made him trust the police that much more, Snell replied, “Yeah, definitely.”

“Anytime you can humanize the badge or humanize this job, it makes it that much easier for someone to be approachable,” Todd said.

The motorcycle might be tied with face painting for the most popular activity at District Two’s National Night Out! pic.twitter.com/ReIWN2NpYN — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) October 5, 2021

