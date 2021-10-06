Joella’s Hot Chicken closes location at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joella’s Hot Chicken closed its location at The Banks on Friday following three years of business.

The chicken franchise wrote on Facebook that fewer people downtown for events and not being to deliver during COVID-19 were big reasons for the closure.

Joella’s Hot Chicken in The Banks opened in June of 2018.

The Banks location workers did get the chance to continue working for the company at their Mason and Crescent Springs locations, the post reads.

Joella’s Hot Chicken wrote on Facebook they do plan on expanding in Cincinnati in 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.