Joella’s Hot Chicken closes location at The Banks

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joella’s Hot Chicken closed its location at The Banks on Friday following three years of business.

The chicken franchise wrote on Facebook that fewer people downtown for events and not being to deliver during COVID-19 were big reasons for the closure.

Joella’s Hot Chicken in The Banks opened in June of 2018.

The Banks location workers did get the chance to continue working for the company at their Mason and Crescent Springs locations, the post reads.

Joella’s Hot Chicken wrote on Facebook they do plan on expanding in Cincinnati in 2022.

