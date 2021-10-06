Contests
Kroger to hire 20K for holiday season at Oct. 13 event

Kroger officials said Wednesday they plan to hire 20,000 associates for the holiday season at an event next week.
Kroger officials said Wednesday they plan to hire 20,000 associates for the holiday season at an event next week.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger officials said Wednesday they plan to hire 20,000 associates for the holiday season at an event next week.

The company will hire for positions in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare roles using virtual and on-site interviews scheduled for Oct. 13 between 2-5 p.m.

To preview all available roles and register for the hiring event, visit Kroger’s career site.

The Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton Division is hiring to fill an estimated 2,000 positions.

“Kroger is eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to return to larger family gatherings and celebrations,” said Jenifer Moore, company spokeswoman.

“It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employers in the Greater Cincinnati/Dayton region, we’re committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules. We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

Kroger offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates and make their lives easier including:

  • Wages & Benefits: Kroger provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare, and retirement.
  • Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger’s tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to PhD. Since inception, this program has benefitted 6,789 associates nationally, with hourly associates making up 88.4% of those who have taken advantage of the offering so far.
  • Training & Development: Kroger offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms like Axonify as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.
  • Health & Wellness: Kroger continues to further support associates’ safety, health, and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource. The organization also encourages use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, and sleep. Additionally, the organization continues to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated.
  • Perks & Discounts: Kroger provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel, and more.

“We know that a career looks different for everyone, so we strive to provide the tools and support associates need to create their own path to success. No matter where your journey begins, we have fresh opportunities for everyone,” Moore said.

