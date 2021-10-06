KSP continues to sell Trooper Teddys to help children in crisis
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police continues it’s efforts to help children during critical incidents.
That help for children arrives in the form of a teddy bear. The Trooper Teddy project has been around since the 1980′s and it’s purpose is comforting a child during a traumatic situation.
KSP sells the bears year-round for $20 each. You can buy them at any KSP post or online.
You can also donate $5, $10, $20, $50 or $100 toward the cause.
KSP’s goal is to always have a Trooper Teddy in stock and in every cruiser across the state.
