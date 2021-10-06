Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

KSP continues to sell Trooper Teddys to help children in crisis

Teddys sell for $20 each and help children during critical incidents.
Teddys sell for $20 each and help children during critical incidents.(KSP)
By Lauren Artino
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police continues it’s efforts to help children during critical incidents.

That help for children arrives in the form of a teddy bear. The Trooper Teddy project has been around since the 1980′s and it’s purpose is comforting a child during a traumatic situation.

KSP sells the bears year-round for $20 each. You can buy them at any KSP post or online.

You can also donate $5, $10, $20, $50 or $100 toward the cause.

KSP’s goal is to always have a Trooper Teddy in stock and in every cruiser across the state.

For more info, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UC head basketball coach
John Brannen refiles lawsuit against University of Cincinnati
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case Henrico girl, after 21 years
Lt. Colonel Stu Scheller was in the brig at Camp Lejeune for violating a gag order, according...
Tri-State Marine released from brig after demanding ‘accountability’ from military leaders over Afghan response
2 people found dead on Gleneste Withamsville, police say
2 found dead in Union Township, police say
James Hamilton, 42, pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, endangering children, and gross...
Man sentenced for role in 6-year-old Middletown boy’s death

Latest News

A semi tractor-trailer erupted in flames, shutting down southbound Interstate 75 in Butler...
VIDEO: Explosive semi fire closes I-75
fire
Semi fire on NB-75
Kroger officials said Wednesday they plan to hire 20,000 associates for the holiday season at...
Kroger to hire 20K for holiday season at Oct. 13 event
2 people found dead on Gleneste Withamsville, police say
2 found dead in Union Township, police say