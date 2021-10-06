Man with severe brain injury missing from Evanston home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who suffers from a severe brain injury.

Carl Moorman, 42, was recently released from the hospital and is unable to understand or comprehend when he is spoken to, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

He was last seen Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. jumping a fence in the backyard of his home in the 3300 block of Spokane Avenue.

Police say his destination is unknown.

Moorman is described as 5′9″ and 160 lbs. with brown eyes and short hair with missing hair on one side.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.

If located, Moorman should be taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by ambulance for care, police say.

Contact CPD District 2 at 513.979.4400 if you have any information about his location.

