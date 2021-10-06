Norwood man accused of sending nude photos to girl, 12

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County man faces criminal charges after allegedly sending nude photos to an underage girl he met online.

Norwood-resident Joseph Rinauro was previously convicted in South Carolina for assaulting a different young girl.

Tonight at 10p, a Norwood man was arrested for sending pictures of his privates to a 12-year-old girl. We did some digging and found he was once a child rape suspect in South Carolina. Our sister station @wis10 has this video of the victim's mom confronting him. pic.twitter.com/AZaNpTa3zm — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) October 6, 2021

Detectives with the Tri-State’s Regional Electronics Computer Investigations unit say Rinauro met the current victim, a 12-year-old, through Playstation.

“He befriended her and started grooming her,” said RECI Det. Doug Todd.

Todd explains Rinauro and the girl, who lives in Arkansas, began talking on the phone and over FaceTime in January 2021.

Rinauro eventually sent pictures of his private parts to her, according to investigators. He also allegedly told the child to hide the phone from her parents

Todd says they do not believe the girl sent any nude photos in return.

“Eventually, her parents found out and contacted the police,” Todd says. “They did some digging and figured out the suspect was here in Cincinnati. This did not stop him, because he was still communicating with her in June.”

Rinauro was arrested Monday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to a juvenile.

He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $750,000 bond.

Rinauro was charged in Columbia, South Carolina in 2008 with criminal sexual misconduct against a 7-year-old girl, according to our sister station WIS NEWS10.

>> Confrontation between victim’s mother and suspect caught on tape

He pleaded down to a lesser charge in the case.

Rinauro will be back in court on Oct. 14.

