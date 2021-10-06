Professional sculptors descend on Hamilton for Operation Pumpkin

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Preparations are well underway for Operation Pumpkin this weekend in Hamilton. It’s the 10th year for the fall festival that brings thousands of people downtown to check out professional pumpkin carvings and much more.

There will be bands, food trucks, craft vendors and other entertainment Friday through Sunday.

“It’s a fall family adventure,” explains Co-chair Paige Hufford. “When you come down, we have amusement rides for kids, we also have a kid’s zone with a maze. And some of the performers from the Cincinnati Ballet come down for us.”

The event has grown over the years but so has the downtown area.

“We’re there to support our downtown businesses. We want everyone to see what Hamilton has to offer,” says Hufford. “We’re a completely different town than what we were all those years ago.”

The pumpkin sculptors come from around the country to create artwork on large pumpkins weighing around 200 pounds.

On Saturday, a 1,000-pound pumpkin will be carved on site.

Dean Murray of Dallas, Oregon, is one of the sculptors who has been coming to Operation Pumpkin for eight years.

“Everything I sculpt rots, molds, melts, falls down in some way,” explains Murray. “I don’t like doing permanent art because you go back later and find out your mistakes.”

Murray is one of five sculptors contributing to Operation Pumpkin. Several of the sculptors have been featured on shows and some have even won reality TV competitions.

“My job before I became a sculptor was a chef and I got into being a chef because I liked the idea of people going, ‘Wow, that tastes so good,’ or you get a reaction out of them,” said Murray. “And I find I get that same thing from pumpkins. People walk up and say, ‘Wow, I can’t believe people can do that do a pumpkin.’”

When you come downtown this weekend, Murray says you’re encouraged to touch the pumpkins and take pictures of them. You may even get some inspiration for your pumpkins this season.

“Every one of us started somewhere and some of the pumpkins we first did you probably don’t want to see,” Murray said,

The event is free to attend and is on High Street between MLK and Riverfront. It runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

