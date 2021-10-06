Scattered rain showers most of today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most of the steadier morning rain has moved on. There will be opportunities for scattered showers throughout the day. Highs remain above average in the mid to upper 70s.

There is a chance for thunderstorms and steadier downpours tonight and into Thursday morning. Thursday will be the rainiest day of the week. We will carry scattered showers into Friday morning, but should dry out in time for your evening plans.

The weekend looks warm, humid, sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the 80s. Rain opportunities return late in the day on Monday as the next front approaches. Strong thunderstorms are possible late Monday into Tuesday. We will finally enjoy cooler air behind the front for most of next week. Temperatures through mid month will be warmer than normal.

