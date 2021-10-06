LIVE: Police: 4 shot at high school in Arlington, Texas; shooter sought

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police said four people were shot at high school in Arlington, Texas; the shooter fled and is being sought.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area school district said Wednesday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school.

The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting at the school, but that she couldn’t confirm whether there were any injuries. The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a “methodical search” and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.

A reunification center was set up for students and their families, police said.

The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.

Timberview serves about 1,900 students in ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

Live TV footage showed a line of ambulances and fire department vehicles staged outside the school, but no people being treated for injuries could be seen.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.

Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

