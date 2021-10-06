State releases anti-hazing plan in the wake of two campus deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Higher Education has officially released its anti-hazing plans following the passage of Collin’s Law in the state. The plan includes guidelines for anti-hazing education as well as a model anti-hazing policy for Ohio’s colleges and universities.

Under the education guidelines, the Department of Higher Ed is calling on institutions to commit to implementing hazing prevention education and awareness, hold community members accountable, and report violations of their policies on their websites. Among the community members who should receive the training are students, employees, and volunteers who work with students.

Additionally, the guidelines include a requirement for institutions to train students in strategies to intervene when they witness hazing activities. Institutions are also required to provide a copy of the anti-hazing policy to students, student organizations, employees, and volunteers who work with students.

Under the model anti-hazing policy, meanwhile, institutions will be required to implement “a hazing policy that prohibits all students and student organizations recognized by the institution from engaging in hazing as defined by 2903.31.” They will also be required to submit potential sanctions for violations of the policy and an operational definition of hazing compliant with state law.

The new guidelines were constructed by the Ohio Department of Higher Education as part of Collin’s Law, anti-hazing legislation that was passed by the state legislature and signed into law by Governor Dewine three months ago. The legislation came as a result of the deaths of two Ohio college students as a result of hazing, including Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz, and Collin Wiant who died in 2018 and for whom the bill is named.

