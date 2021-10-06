Teen arrested after video shows police finding apparent gun outside Woodward High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager was arrested after video from outside Woodward High School appears to show Cincinnati Police officers finding a gun near the school.

FOX19 NOW was at the school around noon Wednesday following reports of police activity in the area.

Video from the scene shows officers and K-9 teams searching the area. An officer wearing white gloves was seen walking near the school’s equipment room with what looked to be a weapon.

Woodward High School was put on lockout due to the nearby police activity, according to Cincinnati Public Schools Communications Officer Frances Russ.

It is unknown if the teen arrested Wednesday is a student at Woodward.

Officers have been at Woodward High School already once this week.

A 17-year-old Woodward student ran back to the school for help after being shot at a nearby Walgreens, CPS said on Monday.

The 17-year-old suffered what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

