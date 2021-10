CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tyler Davidson Fountain is now 150 years old.

The fountain was gifted to the city of Cincinnati by Henry Probasco in 1871.

The fountain stands 43′ tall and depicts the importance of water as the Genius of Water sits atop.

