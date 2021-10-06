Contests
VIDEO: Explosive semi fire closes I-75

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer exploded in fire, shutting down southbound Interstate 75 in Butler County early Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. between the exits for Ohio 122 in Middletown and Ohio 63 in Monroe.

The semi driver made it out safe and is OK, but the massive vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and destroyed, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

All lanes were closed from about 2:06 a.m. until 5:30 a.m. while authorities cleaned up.

The cause of the semi fire remains under investigation, according to the patrol’s Lebanon post.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

