Want $2,400? All you have to do is binge watch paranormal documentaries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One brave person has the chance to make $2,400 if they can make it through 24 hours of watching paranormal documentaries.

MagellanTV, a documentary streaming service, is paying someone $100/hour to watch the documentaries and talk about them on social media.

Applications are being accepted now through 5 p.m. Oct. 11.

Here is the list of what needs to be watched:

If you think you’re brave enough and able to binge the paranormal documentaries in 24 hours, apply.

