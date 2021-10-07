1-year-old taken to Children’s Hospital after being dropped on head

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 1-year-old is at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after being dropped twice on their head, Cincinnati police said.

Officers were called around 12 p.m. to Nottingham Drive for a reported fight, CPD said.

Once at the scene, police called fire and EMS teams for the child.

The 1-year-old was unresponsive when being taken to the hospital, according to police.

CPD did not say how the child was dropped on their head, but the Criminal Investigation Section is investigating.

