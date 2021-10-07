WATCH: The emotional reunion of a Tri-State service member and his best good friends

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - For the first time in two years, a member of the US Air Force is reunited with two key members of his family—his dogs.

Master Sgt. John McIntosh has been serving our country for more than two decades. He is currently the Senior Enlisted Leader of Religious Affairs.

In the fall of 2019, his duties sent him to Guam. At the time, McIntosh had two dogs—Athena, now 14, and Scotland, now 8. As he was preparing to travel to Guam, he was told that his dog Scotland was over the weight limit and could not go with him.

Despite his deep love for both of his dogs, McIntosh knew he could not take one dog without the other, so he had to leave them both behind.

“They’re dogs. They’re not humans,” he said. “They don’t comprehend like we do like, ‘Hey guys, it’s only temporary. It’s for a short time.’”

With McIntosh’s mother unable to care for the dogs at her home in Northern Kentucky, the owners of Allie’s Walkabout, a boarding facility in Erlanger, stepped up to help. They cared for the dogs the entire time McIntosh was in Guam.

Although it is unusual for them to board animals for such an extended period of time, staff members said it was worth it because Scotland and Athena became part of their team and part of their daily routine.

“They’ve gotten plenty of love. They’re always getting petted on” Janice Kennedy, who works at the front desk, said. “They’re always getting kisses. They’re always giving kisses. So they just, they brighten everybody’s lives here.”

As the days ticked by, they learned more and more about the pups’ personalities. They describe Athena as independent and said “Scotty” is a bit of a ham.

“He’s been very faithful and just never left my side, where Athena, God love her, she just does her own thing. She just loves everybody,” McIntosh said.

McIntosh recently learned he is now heading to Texas to continue his service. Thankfully, this time, he will be able to take his dogs.

On Wednesday, Allie’s Walkabout staff members organized a special reunion for McIntosh and his pups. It happened at the facility, complete with a welcome home sign and bags of goodies.

“It was awesome, just to see that loyalty and know that I’m still loved,” McIntosh said. “Exciting, I’m happy, and I’m also sad because I know that the pups are leaving a great place. I know the caregivers are here are losing some good friends, and I know they’ve grown attached to them.”

It was a bittersweet day for the employees who have grown to love Scotland and Athena.

“Everyone’s really excited. We will miss them, as you can probably tell, half of us have been sobbing all day, but we’re going to be very happy just to know they’re back with their family,” Lexi Wuestefeld, a shift manager at Allie’s Walkabout, said.

In normal circumstances, the lengthy stay at Allie’s Walkabout would have cost a client tens of thousands of dollars, but as a way to say thank you to McIntosh for his service, his dogs stayed at the kennel free of charge.

McIntosh and his dogs will move to Texas on Sunday. He said he will be sharing updates and photos with staff members.

He also said that he could be deployed one more time in the years to come. If that happens, he says he already knows where his dogs will be going - back to Allie’s Walkabout where they are truly loved.

