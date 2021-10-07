Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still trying to make sense of an unimaginable tragedy.

Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter was mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the family shared their story for the first time with 19′s Kelly Kennedy.

“I didn’t get to say bye to my baby,” Louis said. “I didn’t get to say, my baby. My baby didn’t see me.”

“Not only did we not get to say goodbye,” explained Calderon. “This incident caused my child so much trauma we can’t even see her.”

Louis and Calderon are still hoping they’ll wake up and the past few days will all have been a horrible nightmare.

On Sunday, their only daughter, Kavay Louis-Calderon, died after she was attacked by a family member’s pit bull.

“She meant the world to me,” Louis said. “She meant everything to me.”

“She was my everything,” Calderon said.

“She woke me up in the morning every morning, ‘dada’,” Louis recalled.

Akron Police said Kavay was at a home on Westmoreland Street when there was an altercation between a 20-year-old man and woman.

Kavay’s parents tell me that man was Kavay’s uncle, and they don’t blame him.

The family wants the woman involved in the altercation to face felony charges.

Police are still investigating, but at this point, they have not filed any charges.

“Now this is our life,” Calderon said. “This is our life. My daughter is gone because of someone else’s actions.”

19 News has learned at least one of the pitbull’s in the home has bit at least two people since 2020.

Kennedy asked the couple if they believe the dog should have been removed from the home and if that could have prevented their daughter’s death.

“Could have, it definitely could have,” Louis said.

“We could do could haves all day,” said Caderon. “She’s still not here. It’s not gonna bring her back what could’ve been done, what should’ve been done.”

Kavay’s grandmother said she can’t eat, and she can’t sleep.

“Kavay I feel like half of my life is gone,” said Nina Calderon. “It’s gone.”

Her family said they never worried about Kavay’s safety with the dogs.

She loved them and grew up around them, she even used to live in the home with the dogs.

“I can’t see my granddaughter,” said Nina. “I can’t touch my granddaughter. I just keep saying that this is not real, that this is just not real. It can’t be real. I can’t even imagine what my granddaughter went through in her last seconds of life.”

“Just imagining that alone it’s horrible like I said were like so defeated,” said Chris Williams, Kavay’s grandfather.

The family is holding a celebration of life for Kavay on Friday afternoon in Norton.

They will also be starting a foundation in Kavay’s name to help victims of vicious dog attacks.

Attorneys Andrea Burton, Billie Copeland-King and Walter Madison, are representing the family.

They sent us a statement that reads in part, “The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is currently weighing whether charges will be filed. The family is devastated that this is still even a question.

It is the family’s sincere wishes for all culpable parties involved to be charged to the fullest extent of the law. Otherwise, steps will be undertaken to convene a grand jury for consideration of charges outside of the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Anyone wishing to send an arrangement or donations can visit the Wilkinson Funeral Home website (https://www.wilkinsonfuneral.com/listings). T

he Celebration of Ka’Vay’s life will be held at the Houston Hall located at 3069 Houston Road Norton, Ohio 44203.

