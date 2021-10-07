911 call: Teen stabbed in the face on Amelia basketball court

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Amelia.

It happened Wednesday around 5 p.m. at the Thomaston Woods Apartments in the 1500 block of Thomaston Drive, according to Clermont County Communications.

The 911 caller told a call-taker a 16-year-old had been stabbed in the face with a knife on a basketball court.

“Someone just stabbed my son in the face where I live,” the caller said. “It went all the way through his cheek.”

The victim remained conscious as police responded, according to police.

He was hospitalized following the incident.

Police have not released an official statement about the incident as of this writing.

No word on suspects or what led to the stabbing.

