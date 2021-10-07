Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

911 call: Teen stabbed in the face on Amelia basketball court

‘It went all the way through his cheek.’
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Amelia.

It happened Wednesday around 5 p.m. at the Thomaston Woods Apartments in the 1500 block of Thomaston Drive, according to Clermont County Communications.

The 911 caller told a call-taker a 16-year-old had been stabbed in the face with a knife on a basketball court.

“Someone just stabbed my son in the face where I live,” the caller said. “It went all the way through his cheek.”

The victim remained conscious as police responded, according to police.

He was hospitalized following the incident.

Police have not released an official statement about the incident as of this writing.

No word on suspects or what led to the stabbing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
A man and woman whose bodies were found in a vehicle in Union Township Tuesday died from...
Police ID shooter, victim in Union Township murder-suicide
2 people found dead on Gleneste Withamsville, police say
2 found dead in Union Township, police say
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Tyler Copeland opened fire on Alexander Stokes at the City Heights apartment complex in October...
Shooter brought 11-year-old daughter to Covington gunfight: VIDEO

Latest News

People will be able to walk around with alcoholic beverages at the Banks, within a certain area...
The Banks’ DORA district undergoing transformation
Housing development in Covington set to be shut down
Covington housing complex shutting down; residents left to find new homes
Gregory Avery
Arrest in Avondale triple shooting after botched Craigslist robbery
Daniel Baldwin, 62, is suspected of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, after arguing with her over...
‘She pleaded for help’: Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog