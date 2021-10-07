Contests
Arrest in Avondale triple shooting after botched Craigslist robbery

The victim arrived intending to sell two men a PlayStation. The night ended with all three shot.
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after police say he shot a Craigslist seller that he and another suspect met in Avondale last month.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Vine Street (in front of Vine Street Cemetery) around 7 p.m. on Sept. 7.

William Parish showed up alone to meet two other men with the intention of selling them a PlayStation gaming console, according to a police affidavit.

One of those men was Gregory Avery, police say.

During the encounter, according to police, Avery brandished a gun and pointed it at Parish, saying, “You know what this is?”

Parish drew his own gun to defend himself, police at the scene said.

The three men exchanged gunfire, and all of them suffered gunshot wounds.

Parish stayed at the scene for police to respond. Eventually, he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with “serious” but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Avery and the third suspect arrived at the hospital in a private car.

Police arrested Avery on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

He is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on $50,000 bail.

