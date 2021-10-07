Arrest in Avondale triple shooting after botched Craigslist robbery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after police say he shot a Craigslist seller that he and another suspect met in Avondale last month.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Vine Street (in front of Vine Street Cemetery) around 7 p.m. on Sept. 7.

We are in front of Vine St. Cemetery where Cincinnati Police say a man was shot and taken to UC Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers say two other men later showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/62uRP4sHM1 — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) September 8, 2021

William Parish showed up alone to meet two other men with the intention of selling them a PlayStation gaming console, according to a police affidavit.

One of those men was Gregory Avery, police say.

During the encounter, according to police, Avery brandished a gun and pointed it at Parish, saying, “You know what this is?”

Parish drew his own gun to defend himself, police at the scene said.

The three men exchanged gunfire, and all of them suffered gunshot wounds.

Parish stayed at the scene for police to respond. Eventually, he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with “serious” but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Avery and the third suspect arrived at the hospital in a private car.

Police arrested Avery on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

He is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on $50,000 bail.

