The Banks’ DORA district undergoing transformation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) on Freedom Way at The Banks is getting a facelift now that the Cincinnati Reds season is over.

The April 1 DORA opening was just the start of a bigger plan for the Freedom Way section between Marian Spencer Way and Joe Nuxhall Wall.

The DORA district is in the process of being turned from outdoor dining and walkway into a park setting.

“We’ve got a lot of the planters in there already, some of the barricades that physically close that street,” said The Banks Spokesperson Tracy Schwegmann. “We’ve added those AstroTurf areas that are slightly raised. So that not only gives us some color but some dimension and shape through there. It breaks up and adds some curves to that very boxy space.”

The DORA transformation work won’t interrupt any fun for Bengals games. The area remains open to fans.

Thousands of people have taken advantage of the DORA since its start on Opening Day for the Reds 2021 season.

DORA allows bar and restaurant-goers to carry a 16-ounce open alcoholic drink in a designated cup within the designated area.

From day one, DORA has been an “absolute home run,” said Schwegmann.

The completion date for the project has no firm date.

The hope is for work to be done by next spring, according to Schwegmann.

