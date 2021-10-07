Bus driver shortage causes some students to miss class in Northwest Local School District

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Some Northwest Local School District students missed class Thursday because they had to cancel six bus routes due to a lack of bus drivers.

Superintendent Darrell Yater says their schools have been hit hard by recent bus driver shortages.

For the first time, the impact of the bus driver shortage resulted in students having to miss class. The students who missed class Thursday were excused, Yater says.

Yater anticipates cancelations continuing but says the district will communicate with parents in advance.

At times, Northwest Local School District is down 15 regular bus drivers.

The district has relied on substitute drivers and other district personnel to make up for the lack of drivers.

He says everyone from mechanics to supervisors and more is pitching in right now to drive the buses.

“Our transportation department has gone above and beyond to make sure this didn’t happen and that it was an effort of last resort,” Yater explains. “It is a true testament to our transportation department that we are into October and now using this when districts around us have already started doing this earlier than us.”

The district is working on a long-term solution and is trying to recruit drivers.

Bus driver applications are available online.

