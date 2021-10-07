Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bus driver shortage causes some students to miss class in Northwest Local School District

By Trevor Peters
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Some Northwest Local School District students missed class Thursday because they had to cancel six bus routes due to a lack of bus drivers.

Superintendent Darrell Yater says their schools have been hit hard by recent bus driver shortages.

For the first time, the impact of the bus driver shortage resulted in students having to miss class. The students who missed class Thursday were excused, Yater says.

Yater anticipates cancelations continuing but says the district will communicate with parents in advance.

Nationwide shortage of bus drivers hits Middletown Schools

At times, Northwest Local School District is down 15 regular bus drivers.

The district has relied on substitute drivers and other district personnel to make up for the lack of drivers.

He says everyone from mechanics to supervisors and more is pitching in right now to drive the buses.

“Our transportation department has gone above and beyond to make sure this didn’t happen and that it was an effort of last resort,” Yater explains. “It is a true testament to our transportation department that we are into October and now using this when districts around us have already started doing this earlier than us.”

The district is working on a long-term solution and is trying to recruit drivers.

Bus driver applications are available online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
A man and woman whose bodies were found in a vehicle in Union Township Tuesday died from...
Police ID shooter, victim in Union Township murder-suicide
2 people found dead on Gleneste Withamsville, police say
2 found dead in Union Township, police say
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Tyler Copeland opened fire on Alexander Stokes at the City Heights apartment complex in October...
Shooter brought 11-year-old daughter to Covington gunfight: VIDEO

Latest News

Gregory Avery
Arrest in Avondale triple shooting after botched Craigslist robbery
Daniel Baldwin, 62, is suspected of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, after arguing with her over...
‘She pleaded for help’: Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog
Stink bugs are beginning to find a warm place for hibernation.
Stink bugs seeking warmth starting to invade homes
It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by train in Newport