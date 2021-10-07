Contests
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office goes above & beyond to help fix woman’s vehicle

Sheriff Rich Kelly said those who helped went "far beyond their duties."
Sheriff Rich Kelly said those who helped went "far beyond their duties."
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Indiana (WXIX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office stepped in to help a woman who was having vehicle problems on Thursday.

The Facebook post from the sheriff says Deputy West noticed the woman was upset and having trouble with her vehicle.

She did not have the money needed to fix the problems, so Deputy West made a call to Damon Gerald of Dave’s Body Shop.

Her vehicle was towed to the sheriff’s office where the repair work began, the post reads.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office bought her a new alternator and helped install it to get her back on the road.

“Our employees are exemplary in every sense of the word,” Sheriff Rich Kelly wrote. “No words or accolades are appropriate to recognize the care and compassion of these individuals who stepped out far beyond their duties.”

The staff of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office bought a new alternator and installed it to...
The staff of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office bought a new alternator and installed it to help the woman get back on the road.

