Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake

Funeral arrangements for 10-month-old boy announced
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly by his mother, Ureka Black.(Felicia Black)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport child who died when he recently was thrown from a bridge into Cross Lake has been identified.

The Caddo Parish coroner’s office officially released 10-month-old Joshua Black’s name the night of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Funeral services for the baby will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 12 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6915 W 70th St. in Shreveport. The family requests privacy during the ceremony. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at First United Methodist Church, located at 500 Common St. in Shreveport.

Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly by his mother, Ureka Black.(Felicia Black)

The infant is one of two children that authorities say were thrown off the Cross Lake bridge the morning of Friday, Sept. 24. The other child was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where she was transferred the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27. She faces one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to booking records. No bond has been set.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in Carthage early Friday, according to...
Police identify two people killed in Carthage motorcycle crash
Crews were putting the sign up on Monday.
Hard Rock Casino announces grand opening plans
The Criminal Investigation Section is investigating after officers were called to Nottingham...
1-year-old hospitalized after being dropped on head, police say
Tyler Copeland opened fire on Alexander Stokes at the City Heights apartment complex in October...
Shooter brought 11-year-old daughter to Covington gunfight: VIDEO
The project proposal would encompass over 50 acres of Middletown's downtown area.
Middletown brewery in footprint of $1.3B Hollywoodland proposal refuses to sell

Latest News

Homicide Unit called to Westwood home after child found dead, police say
Child found dead in Westwood, police say
The intersection was renamed after officers Daniel Pope and Ronald Jeter, who were killed in...
Cincinnati intersection renamed in honor of slain police officers
Donna and Richard Sayre of Akron say they are owed $4,400 in unemployment benefits
Ohio woman gets unemployment benefits 17 weeks after being approved
FOX19 Headlines: Oct. 8
Car crashes into South Fairmont home late Thursday
A Franklin County judge has ruled Kentucky’s school choice law unconstitutional.
Franklin County judge rules Kentucky’s school choice law unconstitutional