Covington housing complex shutting down; residents left to find new homes

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - City Heights residents in Covington are left to find new homes now that the Federal Housing Authority announced the complex is being shut down.

Over the next three years, those living at City Heights will need to move.

The Housing Authority of Covington (HAC) says the complex has severely deteriorated, is outdated and is beyond saving.

An architecture, planning and consulting firm estimated the cost to restore the complex to livable conditions would be $51 million, the HAC says.

“The challenges related to that deferred maintenance are real, and there was – and there is – no cost-effective way to catch up,” HAC Executive Director Steve Arlinghaus said.

HAC says the goal is to move 10 families a month.

Residents will receive a special tenant protection voucher which would not restrict their new home search to Kenton County.

“You will be able to relocate anywhere within the United States of America that offers voucher systems,” Arlinghaus explained to residents Thursday in a public meeting.

Once the vouchers are approved, the residents will have 90 days to find a new place to live.

Each resident will also receive $1,100 in federal funds that can be used for moving expenses.

Currently, 20% of the 336 apartments at City Heights are vacant, according to the Housing Authority of Covington.

President of City Heights Community Council Penny Blevins wants the HAC to stay true to its word.

“We’re a family. We’re going to fight. We’re going to stay together. We’re going to stay together. We’re going to stand together. We want Housing to stay on their word,” says Blevins. “They’re going to help us get through this. We want them to help us get through this.”

Another public meeting is scheduled on Oct. 11 at 10:30 a.m. and another at 6 p.m.

