Former UC basketball player among 18 ex-NBA players indicted in fraud scheme, report says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball player Ruben Patterson is among 18 former NBA players accused of defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to the Associated Press.

Patterson, who averaged 14.8 ppg from 1996-98 with UC, was part of the “widespread scheme” that used false and fraudulent claims to get medical reimbursements for procedures that never happened, the AP said in sourcing a federal indictment.

A total of 19 people were indicted Thursday, 18 of whom were former NBA players.

From 2017 to 2020, the accused allegedly received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds, according to the indictment.

Patterson, a Cleveland, Ohio native, was drafted in the second round of the 1998 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

He spent the majority of his professional career playing for the Portland Trailblazers.

Patterson averaged 10.7 ppg and 4.2 rebounds per game over his 10-year NBA career.

The other 17 former NBA players facing charges, according to the indictment, include:

Anthony Allen

Sebastian Telfair

Ronald Glen “Big Baby” Davis

Anthony “Tony” Allen

Shannon Brown

Melvin Ely

Anthony Wroten

Darius Miles

Jamario Moon

Antoine Wright

Eddie Robinson

Gregory Smith

Terrence Williams

Alan Anderson

William Bynum

Christopher Douglas-Roberts

Milt Palacio

