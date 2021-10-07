Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Former UC basketball player among 18 ex-NBA players indicted in fraud scheme, report says

Portland Trail Blazers' Ruben Patterson (21) questions a call by the referee during the first...
Portland Trail Blazers' Ruben Patterson (21) questions a call by the referee during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2006, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Gloria Ferniz)(GLORIA FERNIZ | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball player Ruben Patterson is among 18 former NBA players accused of defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to the Associated Press.

Patterson, who averaged 14.8 ppg from 1996-98 with UC, was part of the “widespread scheme” that used false and fraudulent claims to get medical reimbursements for procedures that never happened, the AP said in sourcing a federal indictment.

A total of 19 people were indicted Thursday, 18 of whom were former NBA players.

From 2017 to 2020, the accused allegedly received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds, according to the indictment.

Patterson, a Cleveland, Ohio native, was drafted in the second round of the 1998 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

He spent the majority of his professional career playing for the Portland Trailblazers.

Patterson averaged 10.7 ppg and 4.2 rebounds per game over his 10-year NBA career.

The other 17 former NBA players facing charges, according to the indictment, include:

  • Anthony Allen
  • Sebastian Telfair
  • Ronald Glen “Big Baby” Davis
  • Anthony “Tony” Allen
  • Shannon Brown
  • Melvin Ely
  • Anthony Wroten
  • Darius Miles
  • Jamario Moon
  • Antoine Wright
  • Eddie Robinson
  • Gregory Smith
  • Terrence Williams
  • Alan Anderson
  • William Bynum
  • Christopher Douglas-Roberts
  • Milt Palacio

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
A man and woman whose bodies were found in a vehicle in Union Township Tuesday died from...
Police ID shooter, victim in Union Township murder-suicide
2 people found dead on Gleneste Withamsville, police say
2 found dead in Union Township, police say
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Tyler Copeland opened fire on Alexander Stokes at the City Heights apartment complex in October...
Shooter brought 11-year-old daughter to Covington gunfight: VIDEO

Latest News

Desmond Ridders makes case for Heisman consideration
Follow the Leader
Doug Lesmerises joins Sportswrap
College football playoff expert talks Bearcats
Does last year matter? UC's recent success could impact its playoff odds
Does last year matter? UC's recent success could impact its playoff odds
No. 7 UC beats No. 9 Notre Dame
UC wins top ten showdown at Notre Dame